Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.44 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $0.87 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $8.92 million from $8.76 million last year.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.44 Mln. vs. $0.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $8.92 Mln vs. $8.76 Mln last year.

