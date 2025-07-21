Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Provident Financial Holdings will release its Q4 and fiscal year 2025 earnings on July 28, 2025, and host a conference call on July 29.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 before the market opens on July 28, 2025. Following the release, the company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on July 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the financial results. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 with Conference ID 7361828. An audio replay of the call will be available until August 5, 2025.

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming earnings release for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 indicates the company's proactive communication with stakeholders.

Hosting a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts demonstrates transparency and engagement with the investment community.

Providing a replay option for the conference call ensures broader accessibility for stakeholders who may not attend the live event.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial results or insights ahead of the upcoming earnings announcement, leaving investors with uncertainty about the company's performance.



The scheduled date for the earnings release and conference call suggests that the company might be delayed in disclosing important financial information, which could raise concerns among stakeholders.



Absence of any forward-looking statements or context regarding potential challenges in the operating environment may indicate a lack of transparency or preparedness for future issues.

FAQ

When will Provident Financial announce earnings for Q4 and fiscal year 2025?

Provident Financial will announce earnings on Monday, July 28, 2025, prior to market open.

What is the date and time for theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

How can I access the conference call?

Access the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and using Conference ID number 7361828.

Is there an audio replay of the conference call available?

Yes, an audio replay will be available until Tuesday, August 5, 2025, by dialing 1-800-770-2030.

Who can I contact for more information about the earnings announcement?

You can contact Donavon P. Ternes, President and CEO, or Peter C. Fan, CFO, at 951-686-6060.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PROV Insider Trading Activity

$PROV insiders have traded $PROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GWENDOLYN WERTZ (Senior Vice President) sold 1,940 shares for an estimated $29,876

$PROV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $PROV stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 prior to the market open on Monday, July 28, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, August 5, 2025 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828.





Contacts:





Donavon P. Ternes





President and





Chief Executive Officer









Peter C. Fan





Senior Vice President and





Chief Financial Officer











3756 Central Ave.









Riverside, CA 92506









(951) 686-6060





