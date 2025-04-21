Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings and Host Conference Call

Provident Financial Holdings will announce Q3 earnings on April 28, 2025, and host a conference call on April 29.

$PROV Insider Trading Activity

$PROV insiders have traded $PROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG G BLUNDEN sold 1,059 shares for an estimated $16,488

$PROV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $PROV stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 prior to the market open on Monday, April 28, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 6, 2025 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828.





Contacts:





Donavon P. Ternes





President and Chief Executive Officer





Haryanto L. Sunarto





Interim Chief Financial Officer





(951) 686-6060



