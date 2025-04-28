PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $PROV Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS ($PROV) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, missing estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $10,120,000, beating estimates of $10,057,200 by $62,800.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $PROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG G BLUNDEN sold 1,059 shares for an estimated $16,488

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

