Provident Financial Holdings Cuts Stake in Provident Financial Holdings (PROV)

Fintel reports that Provident Financial Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.69MM shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.78MM shares and 10.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.74% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Holdings is $16.24. The forecasts range from a low of $15.40 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 12.74% from its latest reported closing price of $14.40.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Holdings is $42MM, an increase of 7.10%. The projected annual EPS is $1.36, an increase of 14.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PROV is 0.1524%, an increase of 1.2482%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 4,477K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

M3F holds 705,102 shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689,456 shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 381,349 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366,349 shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 344,633 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349,532 shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 327,342 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329,332 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 81.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 297,547 shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322,347 shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Provident Financial Holdings Declares $0.14 Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the most recent share price of $14.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.89%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Provident Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank), a federally chartered savings bank. The Bank is a financial services company committed to serving consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The Bank conducts its business operations as Provident Bank and through its subsidiary, Provident Financial Corp. The Bank’s community banking operations primarily consist of accepting deposits from customers within the communities surrounding its full service offices and investing those funds in single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer and other mortgage loans.

