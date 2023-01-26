PFG

Provident Financial CEO May to step down

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Provident Financial PFG.L said on Thursday Malcolm Le May would step down as its chief executive officer and Bank of Ireland UK chief Ian McLaughlin would take the helm.

The London-listed company, which also plans to change its name to Vanquis Banking Group, said McLaughlin would replace May as CEO in the summer.

