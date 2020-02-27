Provident Financial 2019 profit rises

Provident Financial on Thursday posted a 1.6% rise in 2019 adjusted earnings and raised its dividend payout, as a rebuilding of its home credit business bore fruit, but the doorstep lender flagged an uncertain outlook post-Brexit.

The company, which provides credit to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 162.6 million pounds ($211.3 million) in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from 160.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

