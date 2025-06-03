Provident Bank Releases Mid-Year Business Outlook Survey Highlighting Business Owner Sentiment Amid Tariff Concerns

Provident Bank's survey shows mixed business sentiment on tariffs, with expectations for economic growth despite concerns.

Provident Bank has published its Mid-Year Business Outlook Survey, which assesses business owner sentiment amidst ongoing tariff concerns. The survey indicates a generally positive outlook for economic growth in the latter half of 2025, with over 60% of respondents anticipating growth, despite significant apprehension regarding tariffs. More than 70% of business owners express concern about tariffs impacting their operations, and over half believe these policies negatively affect the U.S. economy. While many companies are currently experiencing little direct impact from tariffs, they expect potential revenue declines and are adopting strategies like careful inventory management to mitigate risks. The survey, which involved 1,000 U.S. business leaders, also found a mixed approach to hiring and capital expenditures, with many planning to delay investments. Despite these challenges, business owners remain hopeful for future growth, highlighting their resilience and adaptability in a challenging economic environment.

Over 60% of businesses surveyed believe the economy will grow over the next six months, indicating a positive economic outlook.

Despite concerns around tariffs, the press release highlights businesses strategically adapting by managing inventory and planning capital expenditures, showcasing resilience.

Provident Bank emphasizes its commitment to understanding and supporting its clients, which can strengthen customer relationships and loyalty.

Over 55% of respondents believe tariffs are negatively impacting the U.S. economy, which could reflect poorly on the broader economic environment in which Provident Bank operates.

Despite positivity about economic growth, a significant portion of business owners (just under 30%) are planning to halt hiring, indicating potential challenges for the job market and economic activity.

Over 37% of businesses expect to pass tariff costs onto customers and nearly 30% expect to absorb these costs, which could lead to inflationary pressures or lower consumer spending, impacting clients of the bank.

What did Provident Bank's survey reveal about business owner sentiment in 2025?

The survey indicated a positive outlook on economic growth, despite concerns about tariffs impacting businesses.

How do tariffs affect businesses according to the survey?

Over 70% of businesses are concerned about the negative impact of tariffs, though most report minimal effects so far.

What percentage of respondents believe the economy will grow in the next six months?

Over 60% of surveyed business owners expect the economy to grow in the latter half of 2025.

What actions are businesses taking regarding capital expenditures?

41.68% of businesses plan to delay major capital expenditures due to ongoing tariff concerns.

How can businesses adapt to the potential impacts of tariffs?

Many businesses are managing inventory carefully and considering sales promotions to mitigate potential revenue effects.

ISELIN, N.J., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Provident Bank











,









a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has released the results of its Mid-Year Business Outlook Survey, taking stock of business owner sentiment as they navigate a nuanced macroeconomic environment dominated by looming tariffs. This year’s survey revealed positivity around the economy, with lingering concerns around the impact of tariffs and businesses making short-term decisions that reflect this uncertainty.









Business owners believe the economy will grow, yet there is mixed sentiment around tariffs.











Overall, business owners believe the economy will grow in the back half of 2025, yet their view of tariffs is less positive. While the full effect of tariffs has yet to be felt, general sentiment is that they aren’t good for the economy.









Over 60% of businesses believe the economy will grow over the next six months. Yet, there is a clear level of dissatisfaction with the ongoing tariff policies, as over 55% of respondents believe they’re having a negative impact on the United States.



Over 70% of respondents are “very” to “moderately” concerned about the impact of tariffs on their businesses. However, the impact to date has been minimal, with over 80% of businesses saying there has been “somewhat of an impact” or “none”.



When looking at tariffs across the board, over 35% said to keep tariffs in some capacity, 45% said to eliminate them altogether, and just under 20% said to keep them as proposed. Over 50% of respondents said tariffs are making the United States weaker.















Businesses anticipate tariff consequences, though the full effect is yet to be seen.











Most business owners expect tariffs to affect their revenue, with many using careful inventory management and sales promotions to lessen the potential effect. Regarding future planning, respondents noted delaying capital expenditures, and most reported no change in hiring practices.









Over half of respondents believe that tariffs will, in some capacity, decrease their business’ revenue.



Responses to inventory adjustments were closely split. 32.55% noted that they have adjusted their inventory levels, and 31.69% are still evaluating.



Regarding hiring, just under 30% are planning to halt hiring, while nearly 50% say that their hiring plans remain unchanged.



Most business owners aren’t taking immediate action on sales promotions to account for weaker demand, with 34% taking no action and just over 30% still evaluating.



The slight majority (41.68%) of respondents are planning to delay major capital expenditures. In addition, just over 37% of businesses expect to pass the cost of tariffs onto their customers, and just under 30% expect to absorb the cost.











“Despite business owners voicing concerns about tariffs, our survey demonstrates a positive growth outlook in the near future," stated Bill Fink, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer at Provident Bank. "We’re observing businesses strategically adapting to this environment by proactively managing inventory and planning capital expenditures. At Provident Bank, we deeply understand our clients' businesses through close partnerships, which allows us to effectively address their unique challenges. We are dedicated to providing the financial support and resources they need to thrive in today's dynamic lending landscape, leveraging our in-depth knowledge of their operations."





The survey was conducted by Pollfish, a market research provider, on behalf of Provident Bank. The findings are based on responses from 1,000 business owners and senior executives in the U.S. working for companies with over $1M in annual revenue. To access the full findings, please contact Provident Bank’s Public Relations Agency, Vested, at providentbank@fullyvested.com.







About Provident Bank







Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.22 billion as of March 31, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to



www.provident.bank



or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.







Media Contact:







Keith Buscio - Keith.Buscio@provident.bank





Vested - Providentbank@fullyvested.com



