Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.66% from the latest reported closing price of 9.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Bancorp. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 28.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVBC is 0.13%, an increase of 60.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.91% to 8,624K shares. The put/call ratio of PVBC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stilwell Value holds 1,821K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVBC by 23.93% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,672K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 1,593K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing a decrease of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVBC by 12.77% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,180K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVBC by 19.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 471K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Provident Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank, which also operates under the name BankProv. The Provident Bank is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients. The bank is committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions it serves, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

