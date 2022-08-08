Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.04

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) will pay a dividend of $0.04 on the 26th of August. The dividend yield is 1.1% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Provident Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Provident Bancorp is just starting to establish itself as being able to pay dividends to shareholders, given its short 2-year history of distributing earnings. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 13% shows that Provident Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 19.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 12%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqCM:PVBC Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Provident Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2020, the annual payment back then was $0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. Provident Bancorp has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Provident Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 25% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We should note that Provident Bancorp has issued stock equal to 19% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Provident Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Provident Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

