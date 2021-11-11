Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PVBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PVBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.88, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PVBC was $19.88, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.10 and a 121.88% increase over the 52 week low of $8.96.

PVBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PVBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports PVBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.97%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pvbc Dividend History page.

