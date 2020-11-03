Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PVBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PVBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.85, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PVBC was $8.85, representing a -31.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.92 and a 22.75% increase over the 52 week low of $7.21.

PVBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). PVBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports PVBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.67%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

