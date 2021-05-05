Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PVBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.55, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PVBC was $16.55, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.64 and a 129.54% increase over the 52 week low of $7.21.

PVBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports PVBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.52%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

