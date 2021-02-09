Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PVBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PVBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PVBC was $12.34, representing a -1.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.50 and a 71.15% increase over the 52 week low of $7.21.

PVBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). PVBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports PVBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.09%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PVBC Dividend History page.

