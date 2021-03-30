Provident Bancorp, Inc. Just Recorded A 7.3% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a good week for Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 5.6% to US$14.34. Provident Bancorp reported US$52m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.66 beat expectations, being 7.3% higher than what the analyst expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:PVBC Earnings and Revenue Growth March 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Provident Bancorp's single analyst is for revenues of US$53.7m in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 2.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 9.4% to US$0.60 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$53.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.60 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analyst has updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 8.9% to US$12.25despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystare reflecting the predictability of Provident Bancorp's earnings by assigning a price premium.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Provident Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 12% p.a. growth over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 5.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that Provident Bancorp is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analyst holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations. Their estimates also suggest that Provident Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform better than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Provident Bancorp that you should be aware of.

