Provident Bancorp, Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.67 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $0.716 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $13.18 million from $12.40 million last year.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.67 Mln. vs. $0.716 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $13.18 Mln vs. $12.40 Mln last year.

