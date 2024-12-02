Provident Bancorp announces new stock repurchase program

Provident Bancorp (PVBC) announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a new stock repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the company may repurchase up to 883,366 shares of its common stock, or approximately five percent of the current outstanding shares.

