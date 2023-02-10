Providence VII U.S. Holdings Cuts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

Fintel reports that Providence VII U.S. Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 67.54MM shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV). This represents 41.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 82.52MM shares and 52.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 11.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.89% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings is $32.23. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.89% from its latest reported closing price of $27.34.

The projected annual revenue for DoubleVerify Holdings is $576MM, an increase of 35.84%. The projected annual EPS is $0.39, an increase of 19.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 18.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.49%, an increase of 16.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 168,501K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 79,041K shares representing 47.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,521K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 4.96% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,058K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 5,582K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,381K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 32.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,442K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,242K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 33.94% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK LARGE CAP SERIES FUNDS, INC. - BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund Investor A holds 2,726K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 13.38% over the last quarter.

DoubleVerify Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Its mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ its unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

