Providence Gold Mines Announces Financing and CFO Appointment

November 14, 2024 — 02:07 pm EST

Providence Gold Mines Inc (TSE:PHD) has released an update.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. has announced a private placement to raise up to $1.8 million CAD, intended for evaluating a new gold discovery and conducting a significant drilling program. The company also welcomes Brian Crawford as CFO and director, bringing his extensive financial expertise to the team.

