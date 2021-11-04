Provention Bio Names Thierry Chauche CFO; Andrew Drechsler To Retire

(RTTNews) - Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a company focused on intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, on Thursday said it has appointed Thierry Chauche as Chief Financial Officer or CFO with effect from December 1. He will succeed Andrew Drechsler, who is set to retire from the role.

Despite his retirement, Drechsler will continue to serve as a special advisor to the CEO and consultant through the middle of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Chauche brings to Provention Bio a broad set of relevant financial experience and a strong track record of success over two decades. He joins from Alexion Pharmaceuticals where he was the Head of Strategic Financial Planning and Analysis.

Prior to Alexion, Chauche served in roles of increasing responsibility at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Novartis and Rothschild & Cie.

