ProVen VCT Reports Stable Half-Year 2024 Results

Proven VCT (GB:PVN) has released an update.
ProVen VCT plc has released its interim results for the first half of 2024, revealing a slight increase in net asset value per share to 62.9p from 62.7p a year earlier. The total return, combining NAV and dividends, stood at 148.90p, showcasing stability in the company’s financial performance. Despite a small decrease in NAV since February 2024, the company maintains a healthy level of net assets at £168.9 million.
