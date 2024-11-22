News & Insights

Stocks

ProVen VCT Reports Stable Half-Year 2024 Results

November 22, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proven VCT (GB:PVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ProVen VCT plc has released its interim results for the first half of 2024, revealing a slight increase in net asset value per share to 62.9p from 62.7p a year earlier. The total return, combining NAV and dividends, stood at 148.90p, showcasing stability in the company’s financial performance. Despite a small decrease in NAV since February 2024, the company maintains a healthy level of net assets at £168.9 million.

For further insights into GB:PVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.