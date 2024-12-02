News & Insights

Stocks

ProVen VCT Announces Latest Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proven VCT (GB:PVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ProVen VCT plc has announced its total voting rights as of November 30, 2024, with a total of 269,023,071 ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right. This figure will assist shareholders in determining their required notifications of interest changes under FCA rules. The company holds no treasury shares, ensuring transparency in voting rights.

For further insights into GB:PVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.