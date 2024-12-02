ProVen VCT Announces Latest Voting Rights Update

Proven VCT (GB:PVN) has released an update.
ProVen VCT plc has announced its total voting rights as of November 30, 2024, with a total of 269,023,071 ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right. This figure will assist shareholders in determining their required notifications of interest changes under FCA rules. The company holds no treasury shares, ensuring transparency in voting rights.
