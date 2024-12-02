ProVen Growth and Income VCT Updates Voting Rights

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc has reported its total voting rights as of November 30, 2024, revealing 313,728,425 ordinary shares with equivalent voting rights. This update assists shareholders in determining their reporting obligations under FCA rules. The company holds no shares in treasury, ensuring transparency in its capital structure.

