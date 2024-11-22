ProVen Growth and Income VCT Reports Steady Interim Results

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc has announced a stable interim performance for the six months ending August 2024, with a slight increase in net asset value per share from 51.4p to 51.5p. The total return, combining NAV and dividends since the ‘C’ Share class launch, stands at 131.4p. This demonstrates the company’s consistent ability to generate returns for investors, appealing to those interested in reliable income from their investments.

For further insights into GB:PGOO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.