News & Insights

Stocks

ProVen Growth and Income VCT Reports Steady Interim Results

November 22, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc has announced a stable interim performance for the six months ending August 2024, with a slight increase in net asset value per share from 51.4p to 51.5p. The total return, combining NAV and dividends since the ‘C’ Share class launch, stands at 131.4p. This demonstrates the company’s consistent ability to generate returns for investors, appealing to those interested in reliable income from their investments.

For further insights into GB:PGOO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.