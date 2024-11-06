ProVen Growth and Income VCT Launches New Share Offer

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc has launched a new offer for subscription aiming to raise up to £30 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares, with an additional £10 million available via an over-allotment facility. This offer, which runs from November 6, 2024, to April 2025, provides an enticing opportunity for both existing and new shareholders to expand their investments, with early applicants benefiting from additional shares. Beringea LLP, as the investment manager, will promote the offer and manage associated costs and fees.

