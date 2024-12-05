News & Insights

ProVen Growth and Income VCT Expands Share Capital

December 05, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc has successfully allotted 1,797,547 ordinary shares at an average price of 53.38p, following a recent subscription offer. These new shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and will hold equal rights with existing shares. This move increases the company’s total share capital to over 315 million shares, potentially enhancing its market presence and investor appeal.

