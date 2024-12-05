ProVen Growth and Income VCT Expands Share Capital

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc has successfully allotted 1,797,547 ordinary shares at an average price of 53.38p, following a recent subscription offer. These new shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and will hold equal rights with existing shares. This move increases the company’s total share capital to over 315 million shares, potentially enhancing its market presence and investor appeal.

For further insights into GB:PGOO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.