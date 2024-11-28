ProVen Growth and Income VCT Enhances Shareholder Value

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 4,402,488 ordinary shares at a price of 48.93p per share, representing 1.38% of the total class in issue. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value and managing its capital effectively.

