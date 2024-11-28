News & Insights

Stocks

ProVen Growth and Income VCT Enhances Shareholder Value

November 28, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 4,402,488 ordinary shares at a price of 48.93p per share, representing 1.38% of the total class in issue. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value and managing its capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:PGOO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.