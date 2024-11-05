News & Insights

ProVen Growth and Income VCT Declares Interim Dividend

Proven Growth and Income VCT (GB:PGOO) has released an update.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT PLC has announced an interim dividend of 1.25 pence per share for the financial year ending February 2025. Shareholders registered by December 20, 2024, can expect to receive this dividend on January 17, 2025. This update may interest investors looking for potential income opportunities in the stock market.

