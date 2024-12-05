News & Insights

Provectus Pharmaceuticals Aligns Leadership with Equity Grants

December 05, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

An announcement from Provectus Pharmaceuticals ( (PVCT) ) is now available.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has approved significant equity grants for its top executives and independent directors, including CEO Ed Pershing and CFO Heather Raines. These stock options, priced at $0.2862 with a 10-year term, reflect the company’s strategic move to align leadership compensation with its long-term financial goals. Additionally, Raines received a substantial salary increase and entered into a new employment agreement, highlighting her critical role in steering the company’s financial strategy.

