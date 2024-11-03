News & Insights

Provaris Energy Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

November 03, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Provaris Energy Ltd (AU:PV1) has released an update.

Provaris Energy Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to announce the results of a capital raising effort. This halt is expected to remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 6, 2024. Investors will be keenly watching for updates on this development.

