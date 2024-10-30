Provaris Energy Announces Virtual AGM for Hydrogen Future

Provaris Energy Ltd (AU:PV1) has released an update.

Provaris Energy Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting will be held online on November 28, 2024. The company is focused on pioneering green hydrogen projects, which could revolutionize regional trade in Asia and Europe. Investors are encouraged to participate virtually in this important meeting to discuss Provaris’s innovative strategies for the clean energy sector.

