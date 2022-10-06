US Markets

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for U.S. Capitol attack

Contributor
Sarah N. Lynch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Jeremy Bertino, a member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first member of the far-right group to do so.

Six other members, including the group's former Chairman Enrique Tarrio, are due to stand trial this year on charges including seditious conspiracy, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Bertino also pleaded guilty to a gun charge.

His guilty plea comes as the first seditious conspiracy trial of Donald Trump supporters charged with organizing the Capitol assault is underway. That trial involves five associates of the far-right Oath Keepers.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone, Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-579-0289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular