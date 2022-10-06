Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for U.S. Capitol attack

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Jeremy Bertino, a member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first member of the far-right group to do so.

Six other members, including the group's former Chairman Enrique Tarrio, are due to stand trial this year on charges including seditious conspiracy, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Bertino also pleaded guilty to a gun charge.

His guilty plea comes as the first seditious conspiracy trial of Donald Trump supporters charged with organizing the Capitol assault is underway. That trial involves five associates of the far-right Oath Keepers.

