Proud Boys leader Tarrio indicted on U.S. seditious conspiracy charge

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, and four of his top lieutenants on Monday faced new federal charges of seditious conspiracy on Monday for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court document.

Federal prosecutors investigating the attack filed the new charges against Tarrio, Dominic Pezzola, Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs and Zachary Rehl, according to the document. All five defendants have already pleaded not guilty to other criminal charges related to the attack.

