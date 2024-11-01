Protolabs rises 19.9%

Protolabs (PRLB) is up 19.9%, or $5.44 to $32.84.
- Protolabs sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS 28c-36c, consensus 29c
- Protolabs reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 47c, consensus 32c
- Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Proto Labs Finalizes Exit Agreement with Ex-VP Klaas
