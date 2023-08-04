Proto (TYO:4298) Price Target Increased by 8.02% to 1,443.30

The average one-year price target for Proto (TYO:4298) has been revised to 1,443.30 / share. This is an increase of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 1,336.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,343.30 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.58% from the latest reported closing price of 1,207.00 / share.

Proto Maintains 2.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.90%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proto. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4298 is 0.02%, a decrease of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 2,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,137K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 271K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 161K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4298 by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 157K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 108K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

