Proto Labs (WBAG:PRLB) Price Target Increased by 21.66% to 60.02

The average one-year price target for Proto Labs (WBAG:PRLB) has been revised to € 60,02 / share. This is an increase of 21.66% from the prior estimate of € 49,33 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 58,05 to a high of € 64,66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from the latest reported closing price of € 52,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proto Labs. This is an decrease of 206 owner(s) or 46.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLB is 0.06%, an increase of 43.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.01% to 21,742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,674K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,123K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 631K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing an increase of 55.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 153.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 558K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 494K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 7.88% over the last quarter.

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