Proto Labs To Acquire £D Hubs For Upto $330 Mln Cash And Stock - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) on Tuesday entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 3D Hubs, Inc. for $280 million in cash and stock. It will be funded with $130 million in cash and $150 million in Protolabs common stock.

An additional $50 million of contingent consideration is payable subject to performance-based targets over two years after close, funded with 50% cash and 50% Protolabs common stock

Protolabs has also established an employee incentive fund payable to 3D Hubs employees based on achievement of both financial performance and employee retention targets.

The transaction creates the world's most comprehensive digital manufacturing offer for custom parts, providing Protolabs with a network of manufacturing partners to fulfill a breadth of capabilities outside of its current envelope, as well as a broader offering of pricing and lead time options.

3D Hubs is a leading online manufacturing platform that provides engineers with on-demand access to a global network of approximately 240 premium manufacturing partners.

Protolabs anticipates the acquisition of 3D Hubs will accelerate its revenue growth rate and be marginally dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2021. The transaction is expected to close by the end of January, subject to customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.