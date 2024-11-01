News & Insights

Stocks

Proto Labs Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 01, 2024 — 11:55 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proto Labs Inc ( (PRLB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Proto Labs Inc presented to its investors.

Proto Labs, Inc., a leader in digital manufacturing services, is renowned for its rapid prototyping and production solutions that cater to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams globally. In the third quarter of 2024, Proto Labs reported a total revenue of $125.6 million, marking a 3.9% decrease from the previous year’s record revenue. The company, however, saw an 11.6% increase in revenue from its Protolabs Network, highlighting a strong performance in that segment.

The company’s financial performance revealed a GAAP earnings per share of $0.29 and a non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.47. Net income for the quarter stood at $7.2 million, slightly down from $8.0 million in the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA was $21.9 million, representing 17.4% of revenue, which is a slight decline compared to the previous year.

Despite the decline in certain areas, Proto Labs demonstrated resilience through its robust business model, generating its highest quarterly operating cash flow since 2020. This reinforces the company’s profitability and ability to navigate macroeconomic challenges, bolstered by its unique factory and network model.

Looking ahead, Proto Labs expects fourth-quarter revenue to range between $115 million and $123 million, with diluted net income per share projected between $0.10 and $0.18. The company remains focused on driving growth and creating value for its shareholders through strategic investments and structural reorganization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.