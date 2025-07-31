Markets
PRLB

Proto Labs Q2 Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue Up 7.5%, Shares Gain In Premarket

July 31, 2025 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) are gaining more than 7 percent on pre-market session on Thursday after adjusted earnings per share beat estimates, on 7.5 percent growth in revenues.

Currently, shares are at $42.0, up 2.77 points or 7.06 percent.

Quarterly net income declined to $4.427 million from $4.540 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.18, in line with last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $9.987 million or $0.41 per share, while it was $9.532 million or $0.38 per share a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report $0.34 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe grew to $135.063 million from $125.631 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.