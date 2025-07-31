Proto Labs Q2 Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue Up 7.5%, Shares Gain In Premarket

(RTTNews) - Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) are gaining more than 7 percent on pre-market session on Thursday after adjusted earnings per share beat estimates, on 7.5 percent growth in revenues.

Currently, shares are at $42.0, up 2.77 points or 7.06 percent.

Quarterly net income declined to $4.427 million from $4.540 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.18, in line with last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $9.987 million or $0.41 per share, while it was $9.532 million or $0.38 per share a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report $0.34 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe grew to $135.063 million from $125.631 million last year.

