Proto Labs (PRLB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.64, changing hands as high as $39.52 per share. Proto Labs Inc shares are currently trading up about 24.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRLB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.04 per share, with $61.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.