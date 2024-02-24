Proto Labs (PRLB) Price Target Increased by 10.67% to 42.33

The average one-year price target for Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) has been revised to 42.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.67% from the prior estimate of 38.25 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.85% from the latest reported closing price of 36.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proto Labs. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLB is 0.09%, an increase of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 24,049K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLB is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,762K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 25.25% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,740K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 33.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 821K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 670K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 21.55% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 613K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Proto Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protolabs is the world's leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.