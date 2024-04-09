Proto Labs (PRLB) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Proto Labs (PRLB) closed the latest trading day at $34.27, indicating a +1.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

The custom parts manufacturer's stock has dropped by 7.28% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Proto Labs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $123.81 million, showing a 1.63% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $511.54 million, representing changes of +1.89% and +1.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Proto Labs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Proto Labs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Proto Labs is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.75, so one might conclude that Proto Labs is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Rubber - Plastics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

