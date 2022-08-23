Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) stock falls 8.9% in past week as three-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 54% share price collapse, in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 42% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 13% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Proto Labs isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Proto Labs saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 31% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 23% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. This suggests that the market retains some optimism around long term earnings stability, despite past EPS declines. With a P/E ratio of 47.29, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:PRLB Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Proto Labs' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Proto Labs shareholders are down 42% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Proto Labs is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

