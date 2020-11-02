Proto Labs, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$108m, some 2.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.55, 35% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Proto Labs after the latest results. NYSE:PRLB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Following the latest results, Proto Labs' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$458.5m in 2021. This would be a reasonable 3.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 6.0% to US$1.99 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$461.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.98 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$132, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Proto Labs analyst has a price target of US$165 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$105. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Proto Labs shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Proto Labs' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.9% increase next year well below the historical 13%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Proto Labs is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Proto Labs' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Proto Labs going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

