Proto Labs Expects Q1 Results To Improve; Stock Up Over 13% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB), a provider of digital manufacturing services, on Friday initiated guidance for the first quarter. In addition, the company has provided a revenue growth outlook for the full year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects net income of $0.17 to $0.25 per share, and adjusted income of $0.36 to $0.44 per share. Proto Labs anticipates revenue of $130 million to $138 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Proto Labs had recorded a net income of $0.15 per share, with an adjusted profit of $0.33 per share, on revenue of $126.20 million.

For fiscal 2026, Protolabs expects to generate revenue growth of 6% to 8%.

For fiscal 2025, the company has registered revenue of $533.1 million.

PRLB was up by 13.48% at $59.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.