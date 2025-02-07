PROTO LABS Earnings Results: $PRLB Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROTO LABS ($PRLB) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $121,750,000, missing estimates of $122,519,544 by $-769,544.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PRLB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PROTO LABS Insider Trading Activity
PROTO LABS insiders have traded $PRLB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT BODOR (President and CEO) purchased 3,480 shares for an estimated $99,800
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PROTO LABS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of PROTO LABS stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 572,247 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,369,135
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 306,733 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,008,748
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 292,360 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,586,613
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 189,188 shares (-63.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,395,358
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 152,783 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,972,287
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 133,616 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,924,301
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 122,292 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,591,716
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PROTO LABS Government Contracts
We have seen $13,775 of award payments to $PRLB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.