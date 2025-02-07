PROTO LABS Earnings Results: $PRLB Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROTO LABS ($PRLB) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $121,750,000, missing estimates of $122,519,544 by $-769,544.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PRLB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PROTO LABS Insider Trading Activity

PROTO LABS insiders have traded $PRLB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BODOR (President and CEO) purchased 3,480 shares for an estimated $99,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PROTO LABS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of PROTO LABS stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PROTO LABS Government Contracts

We have seen $13,775 of award payments to $PRLB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.