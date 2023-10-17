Prothena (PRTA) Soars 18.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Prothena PRTA shares rallied 18.7% in the last trading session to close at $52.32. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16% loss over the past four weeks.

Prothena has a robust Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) pipeline, which spans next-generation antibody immunotherapy, small molecules and vaccines. The recent pipeline progress has been encouraging. Investors are upbeat about the company’s prospects in the promising AD space.

This drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +72.2%. Revenues are expected to be $51.85 million, up 3310.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Prothena, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PRTA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Prothena belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT), closed the last trading session 1.8% higher at $4.36. Over the past month, ADPT has returned -29.3%.

For Adaptive Biotechnologies , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.32. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

