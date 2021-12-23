Prothena (PRTA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.86, changing hands as high as $49.32 per share. Prothena Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRTA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.72 per share, with $79.749 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.39.

