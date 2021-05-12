Prothena (PRTA) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus

Clinical-stage company, Prothena Corporation PRTA, reported a loss of 91 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 80 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 59 cents.

Revenues mainly came from the company’s collaboration with Roche Holdings RHHBY. Quarterly revenues came in at $160,000, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.03%. Revenues were up from $141,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s shares have surged 91.3% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 6.5%.

Quarter in Detail

R&D expenses were $21.1 million, up from $15.2 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher R&D consulting expenses, increased personnel expenses and elevated manufacturing expenses primarily related to the PRX012 and birtamimab programs.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses came in at $11.1 million, up from $9.7 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher personnel expenses and increased expenses for the directors’ and officers’ insurance premium.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Prothena had $3457.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and no debt.

Pipeline Updates

The company is evaluating prasinezumab in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Prothena earned a $60-million milestone with the first patient dosed in the PADOVA study in the second quarter.

Prothena announced plans in February 2021 to advance birtamimab, a potential treatment for AL amyloidosis, to the confirmatory phase III AFFIRM-AL study in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis. The decision was based on the significant survival benefit favoring birtamimab, from the previous VITAL study in a subset of patients categorized as Mayo Stage IV at baseline and multiple in-depth discussions with the FDA.

Prothena reported encouraging results from the phase I study of PRX004, a potential treatment for ATTR amyloidosis.

Meanwhile, the company is advancing an early-stage pipeline of programs for a number of potential neurological indications with Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY. PRX005, a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), is an investigational antibody that targets tau, a protein implicated in diseases including AD, frontotemporal dementia (FTD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other tauopathies.

PRX005 demonstrated significant inhibition of cell-to-cell transmission and neuronal internalization in vitro and in vivo, and slowed pathological progression in a tau transgenic mouse model. An Investigational New Drug Application (IND) is expected by the third quarter of 2021.

