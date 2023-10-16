Prothena prepares for potential sale - Bloomberg News

Adds details and background throughout

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Biotech firm Prothena Corp PRTA.O is preparing for a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Dublin, Ireland-based drugmaker has been speaking to advisers as it prepares to explore options that may include a sale or partnership, the report said.

Prothena did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company were up 24% at $54.71.

